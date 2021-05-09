Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Increased by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 13.3% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $23,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $102.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

