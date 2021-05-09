ScPrime Market Cap Achieves $5.28 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $2,056.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00070653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00088009 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00251125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.50 or 0.00200254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,566,294 coins and its circulating supply is 34,882,683 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

