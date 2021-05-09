Scry.info Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $70,753.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00086838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00066568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00105417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.83 or 0.00794662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00049697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,373.81 or 0.09089160 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

