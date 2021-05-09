SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Aegis decreased their target price on SCYNEXIS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 45.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($2.80). Analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

