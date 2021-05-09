Secret Price Hits $3.31 (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Secret has a market cap of $230.97 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.31 or 0.00005803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.60 or 0.00670104 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020030 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $953.56 or 0.01670099 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 182,926,160 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

