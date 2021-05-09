Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $3.42 on Top Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $3.42 or 0.00005752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $238.48 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.10 or 0.00712953 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019631 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.99 or 0.01768491 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 182,971,573 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

