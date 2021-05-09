Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.88 Million

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $113,206.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00250962 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.49 or 0.01239114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00031142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.43 or 0.00781884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,038.18 or 0.99898443 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

