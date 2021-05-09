Seigniorage Shares Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $91,101.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00069421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00250456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $698.81 or 0.01174763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003614 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00030831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.44 or 0.00762284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,547.59 or 1.00105337 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

