Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%.

NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $3.40. 106,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,687. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRTS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

