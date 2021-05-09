Shadows Market Capitalization Tops $10.91 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00001969 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and $745,982.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00087844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00104761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.18 or 0.00790658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,348.89 or 0.09230386 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

