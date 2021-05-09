SHIBA INU Trading 763.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 763.5% higher against the dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and $6.33 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00068709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00249376 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $704.50 or 0.01214215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003742 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00030757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.53 or 0.00773039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,814.91 or 0.99644040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars.

