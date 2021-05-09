SHIELD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $312,872.58 and $23.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,366.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.43 or 0.06782283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.41 or 0.02542511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $405.40 or 0.00682877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00208379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.81 or 0.00809889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.90 or 0.00621396 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.12 or 0.00525751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004963 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

