ShipChain Price Reaches $0.0039 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $4,566.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00087907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00066752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00104870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.11 or 0.00786998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.87 or 0.09019146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048750 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

