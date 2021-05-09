Shopping Reaches Market Capitalization of $144.37 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $148.63 or 0.00255794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 35% higher against the US dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $144.37 million and $3.42 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00069129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00249745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $696.33 or 0.01198372 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00031014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.38 or 0.00771652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,892.94 or 0.99633204 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,359 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

