SHPING One Day Volume Reaches $1.98 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 119.6% against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.67 or 0.00799856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00105788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.36 or 0.09287934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

