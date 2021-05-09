Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 2,510 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. 10,637,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,638,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

