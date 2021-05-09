Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $38,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

