Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 384 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 5.1% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,964. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.26 and a 52 week high of $348.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.