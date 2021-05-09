Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.56. The stock had a trading volume of 245,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,108. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $252.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

