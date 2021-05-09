Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.17 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after buying an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 605.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

NYSE:CAT opened at $240.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $241.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

