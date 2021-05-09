Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 18,119 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,119 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $15,734,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. 13,366,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,785,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

