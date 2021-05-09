Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $2.07 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

NYSE SNOW traded up $6.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.04. 5,976,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.46. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.41 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

