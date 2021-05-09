Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,721,000 after acquiring an additional 145,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 61,852 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after acquiring an additional 883,730 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,184,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSH. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.54.

Shares of OSH traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,172. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,257,196.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,843,421 shares of company stock valued at $427,596,132. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

