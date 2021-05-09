Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,769 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Silk Road Medical worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $75.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,823.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $655,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,306.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,780 shares of company stock worth $4,572,542. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

