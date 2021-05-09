SIRIN LABS Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $352,656.00 (SRN)

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIRIN LABS Token has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and $352,656.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00087844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00104761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.18 or 0.00790658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,348.89 or 0.09230386 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Profile

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIRIN LABS Token is www.sirinlabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Trading

