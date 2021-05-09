SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $582.43 million and $65.30 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00088009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00066821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00104898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.48 or 0.00788198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00049486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.80 or 0.09040972 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKL is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

