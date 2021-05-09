Skycoin (SKY) Price Reaches $3.84

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.84 or 0.00006603 BTC on popular exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $76.74 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00069129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00249745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.33 or 0.01198372 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00031014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.38 or 0.00771652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,892.94 or 0.99633204 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.