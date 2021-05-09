Smoothy Price Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Smoothy has a market cap of $5.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001877 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00252355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $684.56 or 0.01188580 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.34 or 0.00783649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,684.72 or 1.00156320 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

