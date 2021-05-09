SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Hits $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

