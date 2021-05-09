SnowSwap (SNOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $636,466.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and $636,466.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $32.91 or 0.00055908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00251743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $705.26 or 0.01197939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.76 or 0.00769052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,671.56 or 0.99658584 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

