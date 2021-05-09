Sologenic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Sologenic has a total market cap of $332.76 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sologenic has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00002865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.88 or 0.00249509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $697.88 or 0.01201856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.64 or 0.00774341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,033.11 or 0.99941981 BTC.

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,405 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

