Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,616 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Shares of LUV opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

