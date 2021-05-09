Sparkle Loyalty 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,485.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 45.2% against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $84,291.24 and approximately $1,485.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

