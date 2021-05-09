SparkPoint (SRK) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $108.57 million and $5.03 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00086859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00065961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00104966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.82 or 0.00788007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,370.49 or 0.09046269 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,695,640 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

