SparksPay (SPK) Price Down 10.1% This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $24,986.66 and approximately $16.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006003 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,899,807 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,770 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

