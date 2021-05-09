Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.55 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001791 BTC on exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $68.30 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00251743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $705.26 or 0.01197939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.76 or 0.00769052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,671.56 or 0.99658584 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,808,881 coins and its circulating supply is 64,779,263 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

