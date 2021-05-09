SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is D. Scott Neal Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1,667.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 4.0% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $504.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $271.91 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $487.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.