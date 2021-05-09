Spectrecoin One Day Volume Reaches $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00068398 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00065715 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.00316416 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00044666 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004427 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.