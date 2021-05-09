Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Releases Earnings Results

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%.

SPRO traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 104,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $395.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

