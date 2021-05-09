SPINDLE Achieves Market Cap of $503,910.65 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $503,910.65 and approximately $42.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,738.04 or 0.99676906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.14 or 0.00685614 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $760.99 or 0.01313738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.61 or 0.00375668 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00231297 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005616 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

