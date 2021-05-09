Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 64,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

Shares of HD opened at $339.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.30 and its 200-day moving average is $282.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.20 and a 12-month high of $339.81.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.