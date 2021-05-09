Spinnaker Trust Sells 11,518 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $239.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.65 and its 200 day moving average is $246.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

