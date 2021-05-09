SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Announces Earnings Results

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%.

NASDAQ:SSRM remained flat at $$17.37 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

