SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Announces Earnings Results

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%.
NASDAQ:SSRM remained flat at $$17.37 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
