St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,198,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $102.65 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

