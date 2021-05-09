St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 6,613 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.4% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $79.58.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.