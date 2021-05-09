StableXSwap Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00003933 BTC on popular exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $31.16 million and $51,405.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,246.60 or 1.00309638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00048842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.40 or 0.00243512 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

