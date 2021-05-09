Stakenet Hits Market Cap of $44.68 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $44.68 million and approximately $184,234.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.73 or 0.00695945 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005904 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003884 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $76.69 or 0.00131879 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 120,102,030 coins and its circulating supply is 116,562,992 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

