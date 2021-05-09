Starbase Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $881,814.11 and $9,215.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 127.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00089307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00065784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00104643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.89 or 0.00788540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,275.90 or 0.09066025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.