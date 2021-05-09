State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,247 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of East West Bancorp worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 595,156 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Insiders have sold 3,916 shares of company stock valued at $287,974 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.