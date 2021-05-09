State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of WEX worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEX by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after buying an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $87,044,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WEX by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 880.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 245,704 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 407,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after purchasing an additional 199,623 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $196.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.47. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

